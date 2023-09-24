Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $829.08 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $869.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

