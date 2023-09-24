Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.13. 1,067,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

