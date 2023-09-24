Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

CMCSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 12,459,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

