Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.01. 499,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,263. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average is $213.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

