Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

