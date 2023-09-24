BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.41 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, BNB has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $210.64 or 0.00792179 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and $208.57 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,380 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,433.18616533. The last known price of BNB is 210.25455171 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1635 active market(s) with $212,543,869.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.