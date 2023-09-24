Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BPTH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

