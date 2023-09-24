Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. 1,258,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

