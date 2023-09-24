Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 116.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

INTC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 29,241,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

