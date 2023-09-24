Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,552. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

