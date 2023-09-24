Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

