Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 455 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.59. 1,527,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

