Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL opened at $11.34 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

