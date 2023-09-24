AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2024 earnings at $30.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $148.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,803.12.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,570.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,504.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,511.23. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 146.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,774. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

