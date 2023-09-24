Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.35. 1,026,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.54.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.