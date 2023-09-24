Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Atrion Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $429.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.72. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $429.25 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Atrion by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 22.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

