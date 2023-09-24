Ankr Price Tops $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. Ankr has a market cap of $198.63 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,602.79 or 1.00046389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01974594 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $31,933,585.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

