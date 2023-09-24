Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 1,052.29

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.29 ($13.03).

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.25) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,011 ($12.52) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 989.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 972.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,630.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,516.13%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.