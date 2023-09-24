Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.