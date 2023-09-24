Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.98.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
