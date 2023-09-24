American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. 3M restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.06.

AXP stock opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

