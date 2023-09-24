Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,786,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after buying an additional 2,917,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after buying an additional 2,550,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

