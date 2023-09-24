Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AIRT opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Air T has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
