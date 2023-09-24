Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,620.78 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,620.78 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00150518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003693 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

