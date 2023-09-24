Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $93.92. 19,817,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,415. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.