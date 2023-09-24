Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7,725.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average is $297.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

