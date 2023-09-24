388 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average is $522.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

