WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 580,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 474,105 shares.The stock last traded at $89.76 and had previously closed at $90.81.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

