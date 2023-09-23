Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
