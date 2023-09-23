Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.