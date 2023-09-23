VeraBank N.A. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 169,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.12. The company has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

