Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

