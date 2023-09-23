Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BCM Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.71. The company has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

