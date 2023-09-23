Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.01. 499,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.