Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,327 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

