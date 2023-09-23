Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

