United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lessened by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $153.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.51 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

