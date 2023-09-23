Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given a $282.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.