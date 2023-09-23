Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

