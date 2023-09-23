Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $1.50

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Torrid to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.80.

NYSE CURV opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $289.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Torrid by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

