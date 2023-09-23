Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.32 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00008722 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.91 billion and $30.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,573.89 or 1.00018051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.28917118 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $33,534,604.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.