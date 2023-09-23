Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

TTNP opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

