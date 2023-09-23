The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 55,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.