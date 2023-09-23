StockNews.com Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 273,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

