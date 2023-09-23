StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Novan has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $700,375.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

