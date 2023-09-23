StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,902 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 31.2% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 199,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

