Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.86.

SFIX stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $354.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

