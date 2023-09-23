Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

