Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $145.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $3,544,138 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.