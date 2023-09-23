SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. 231,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,183. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

