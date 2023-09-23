SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Boosted by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $339.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

