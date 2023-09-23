Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $150.57 and last traded at $151.10. Approximately 2,014,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,687,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.63.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

